Zalando’s (ZLNDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

