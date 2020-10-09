Zeepin Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Zeepin has a market cap of $200,270.72 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00256205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00091565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.01524907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00158337 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

