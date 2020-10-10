-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CNX Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 234.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 159,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $44,041,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

