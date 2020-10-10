-$0.01 EPS Expected for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ:THM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ:THM) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Tower Hill Mines.

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday, October 5th.

THM opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

