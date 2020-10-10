-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oragenics.

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

