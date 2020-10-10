$0.17 EPS Expected for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 788,007 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $76,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.10.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

