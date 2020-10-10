$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

