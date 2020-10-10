$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. SYSCO reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SYSCO by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

