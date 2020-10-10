$0.66 EPS Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.69. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of PAYX opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,814 shares of company stock worth $46,030,779 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

