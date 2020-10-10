$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $2,227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $890.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

