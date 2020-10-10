$0.92 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.83. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,731,000 after purchasing an additional 259,938 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,677,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,514,000 after purchasing an additional 174,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $151,675,000.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.