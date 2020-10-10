$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. OneMain posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 268.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

