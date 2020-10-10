1,129 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

