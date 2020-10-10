1,374 Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $349.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.36.

EPAM stock opened at $337.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.68. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $348.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

