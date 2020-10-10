1,420 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $151.48 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $4,704,415.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,011 shares of company stock worth $13,252,541. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.