$15.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) will report $15.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.35 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $19.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.01 billion to $65.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.96 billion to $70.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of RTX opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $826,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.