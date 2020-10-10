1,500 Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $306.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $310.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

