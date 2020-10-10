1,644 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $294.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at $200,704.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $64,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,544 over the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

