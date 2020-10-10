1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 15,000 Shares

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $435,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $439,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1life Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $101,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

