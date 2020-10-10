2,450 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

