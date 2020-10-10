3,716 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.