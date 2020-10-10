4,005 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.83, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

