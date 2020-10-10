420 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 420 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $264.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.14. The company has a market cap of $753.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

