5,078 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

