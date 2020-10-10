60 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in AutoZone by 13.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,137.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,193.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,098.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

