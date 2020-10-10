750 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

