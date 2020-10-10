775 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYND. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $481,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

BYND stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,436.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.