A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) SVP Wallace E. Goodwin Sells 4,800 Shares

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wallace E. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00.

Shares of AOS opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,041,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

