AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. AAON has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $203,675.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $611,287.12. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $9,358,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,323,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 494.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

