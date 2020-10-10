ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE ABB opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

