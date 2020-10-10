AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

