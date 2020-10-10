Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

