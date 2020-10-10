Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 402,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Oracle stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

