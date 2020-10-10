Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

