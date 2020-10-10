Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $149,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $183.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $183.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.