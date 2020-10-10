Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $328,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.