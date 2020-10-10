Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631,057 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $83.65 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

