Acropolis Investment Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,233,000. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

