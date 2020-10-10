Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 775 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $164.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

