Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.