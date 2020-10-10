Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 88,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $17,259,062.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,172,954.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $226.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $226.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

