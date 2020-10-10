Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

CARR stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

