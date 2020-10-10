Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ACF.AX) (ASX:ACF) Insider Steven Boland Acquires 154,326 Shares

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ACF.AX) (ASX:ACF) insider Steven Boland purchased 154,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$68,057.77 ($48,612.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.24.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ACF.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ACF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ACF.AX) Company Profile

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

