Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) dropped 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.18 and last traded at $101.54. Approximately 2,379,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 544,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,784,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,377,000 after buying an additional 170,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after buying an additional 363,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

