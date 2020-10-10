Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

ADMS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

