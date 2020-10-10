Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aduro Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.24). Aduro Biotech reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aduro Biotech.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Aduro Biotech stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Aduro Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

