Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Aduro Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

