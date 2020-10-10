Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 48.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $63.77 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00434271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002826 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi.

