Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

AMD stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 156.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $2,337,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

