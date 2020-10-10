Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAV. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.64.

TSE:AAV opened at C$1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$33.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2263212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

